Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 5.6 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 321,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 354,673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 127.7% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

