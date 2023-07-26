AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of ATRC traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,295. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 183,824 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.