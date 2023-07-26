AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

AtriCure Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,295. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

