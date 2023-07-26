Aura Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of C$131.16 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Aura Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of ORA stock opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.26. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a market cap of C$709.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.22%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.