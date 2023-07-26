Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0141 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.006492.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATDRY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,689. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.19) to GBX 473 ($6.06) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $596.33.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

