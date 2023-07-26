Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

