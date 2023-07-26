Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avient Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73.
Avient Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.