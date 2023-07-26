Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

