Axiom European Financial Debt Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Price Performance

Shares of AXI remained flat at GBX 87.50 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966. The stock has a market cap of £80.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.87. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.29 ($1.20).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.