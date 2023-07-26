Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AYA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$14.12 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

