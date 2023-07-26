B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.27) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.01). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($9.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRTX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,452. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

