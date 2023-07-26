B. Riley Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.55. 58,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $3,541,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

