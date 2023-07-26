B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

