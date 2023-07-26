B. Riley Weighs in on The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million.

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of 232.23 and a beta of 2.06. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 411,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

