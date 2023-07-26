Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Down 52.4% in July

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baijiayun Group alerts:

Baijiayun Group Stock Down 2.1 %

RTC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 31,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,777. Baijiayun Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.