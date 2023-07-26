Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,171. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Balchem by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

