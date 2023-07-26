Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,349,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,872. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $848.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

In other news, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $194,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 765.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 241,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 213,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 190,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

