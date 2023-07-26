Bank of America Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $310.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.35.

BIIB stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

