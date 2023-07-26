Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Trading 5.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.59. 96,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 851,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

