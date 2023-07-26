Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 73,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,506. The stock has a market cap of $332.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

