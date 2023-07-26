Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

BMRC traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 44,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,290. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $334.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

BMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.