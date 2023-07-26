Banner Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Banner Stock Up 6.9 %

Banner Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 232,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Banner has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,980 shares of company stock worth $89,792. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Banner by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 383,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $21,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banner by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

