Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY23 guidance at $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.15-$2.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 386.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.