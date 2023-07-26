Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $13.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,762,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.