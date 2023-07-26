Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. On average, analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $485.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.2002 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

