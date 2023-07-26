Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,708. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 38,314 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

