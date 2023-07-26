BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJRI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. 107,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,304. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.91 million, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 162.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

