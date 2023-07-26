BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 211,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $789.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

