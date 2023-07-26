BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.47

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 47662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,704,000 after buying an additional 1,284,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,670,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120,301 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 782.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

