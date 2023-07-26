Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $92.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.62.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -129.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

