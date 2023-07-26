Blur Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $25.18 million and $23.95 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 793,943,111.6818874 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.29910615 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $25,671,628.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

