BMO Capital Markets Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Shares of AVY traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.66. 1,288,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,342. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.09. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

