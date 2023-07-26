Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-10.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.77. 9,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $422.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.61 and its 200 day moving average is $329.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.69.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

