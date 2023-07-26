Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 144.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 8,372,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,050. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

