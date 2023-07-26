Brian C. Faith Sells 12,658 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QuickLogic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,067. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

