Brian Millham Sells 330 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $74,266.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $366,013.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $16,636,837.80.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,442. The firm has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

