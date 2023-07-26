Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 469.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 536,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.