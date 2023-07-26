Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY23 guidance at $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $7.95-$8.25 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,397,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,246,000 after buying an additional 1,311,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

