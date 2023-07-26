Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $923.18

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $923.18 and last traded at $917.99, with a volume of 1983539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $368.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $824.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.38.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

