Brokerages Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Price Target at $133.50

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANYYY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

