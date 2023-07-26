Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $21.78

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

DCPH opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.69. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

