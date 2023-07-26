Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $8.91

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

