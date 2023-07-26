Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) PT at $166.91

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $159.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. Walmart has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $160.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

