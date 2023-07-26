Brokers Issue Forecasts for McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.16.

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.36 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.33.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

