Brokers Offer Predictions for Aura Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Aura Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$131.16 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Aura Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of ORA opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

