Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

HFWA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

HFWA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 351,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $657.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

