Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 1,255,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $72.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

