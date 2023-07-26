Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-$5.11 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $233.41. 1,095,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

