Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

