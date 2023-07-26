Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 1,635,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cal-Maine Foods

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.