Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $65.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

